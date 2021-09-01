StoryTots! for preschoolers returns to A.H. Meadows Library

Mirror report

StoryTots! at A.H. Meadows Library, 923 S. 9th Street (inside Midlothian High School) for preschoolers, age 2 through pre-kindergarten, will begin on Sept. 8.

Duplicate programs will be offered on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m. through mid-December and attendance will be limited to 20 tots per session. Preregistration is required and will be open Sept. 1 for the first week’s sessions and then seven days prior for each subsequent session. Participants are requested to preregister for only one of the two weekly sessions in order to allow for more to attend.

Programs include stories, songs, movement, crafts, and snacks. Of course, everyone is invited to stick around after each session to enjoy the library and check out books to take home.

To preregister visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/504/A-H-Meadows-Library.

A. H. Meadows Library serves as both the public and high school library for the City of Midlothian. During school hours, patrons must show identification to enter. An extensive catalog of electronic resources is also available. Apply for a library card online through the website.

For questions, call the library at 469-856-5211.