City announces water treatment change

Mirror report

The City of Midlothian public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine.

The conversion will begin on Oct. 1 and continue through Oct. 31. During this period, water taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion may be experienced.

Public water systems are required to properly disinfect their water and maintain an adequate disinfectant residual in the distribution system. Chloramine, free chlorine combined with ammonia, is widely used as a disinfectant because it persists for long periods while also limiting the formation of disinfection by-product contaminants.

Prolonged use of chloramine coupled with other factors that can affect water quality, such as high temperatures or stagnation of water, may result in the growth and/or persistence of organic matter within the pipes of the distribution system, which may hinder the ability to maintain an adequate disinfectant residual.

A temporary conversion to free chlorine, partnered with flushing activities, helps to rid distribution pipes of this organic matter and improve the quality of our water overall.

For questions regarding this matter, please contact the Water Treatment Plant at 972-775-6663.