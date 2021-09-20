Lions Pancake Breakfast set for Nov. 13

Mirror report

The Midlothian Lions Club is pleased to announce that its upcoming Midlothian Lions Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 7 to 10:30 a.m. at the Midlothian Civic Center, 224 South 11th Street.

Pancake breakfast tickets are $3 pre-sold by Midlothian Lions members, or may be purchased at the event for $5.

The funds raised at this event will impact the community as the club helps provide many services in Midlothian such as some of the following: support to Manna House, support Texas Lions’ Camp, community senior adults, scholarships for high school students, eye screening clinics at local schools with eyeglasses fitting and others.

The Pancake Breakfast will be offered as dine-in or to-go. Attendees will not only be able to enjoy yummy pancakes and sausage, coffee or juice, but have an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets as well. The Lions invite the community to come out for this fun, family-friendly event.

The Midlothian Lions Club is part of the Lions Clubs International, District 2x1. The Midlothian Lions Club is a non-profit, service organization made of men and women volunteers who want to make a difference in their community. The club meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month at the Midlothian Civic Center, 224 South 11th Street.

For more information, please contact Midlothian Lions Club President Gary Vineyard, Jr. at 469-471-2133 or by email at gwvineyard44@gmail.com, or follow Midlothian Lions Club on Facebook.