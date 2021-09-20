SNHU announces summer 2021 academic honors

Staff report

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 President's List and Dean’s List.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

President’s List

Christopher Jones of Waxahachie (75165)

Benjamin Workman of Red Oak (75154)

Dylan Evans of Midlothian (76065)

Lorraine Valdez of Waxahachie (75165)

Mariah Dean of Cedar Hill (75104)

Carmela Larry of Waxahachie (75167)

Brandy Gospodarek of Waxahachie (75165)

Tae Fuqua of Waxahachie (75165)

Anita Taylor of Cedar Hill (75104)

Ashley Pendery of Ennis (75119)

MaKena Bodine of Waxahachie (75167)

Aisha Gray of Waxahachie (75165)

Veronica Hackett of Lancaster (75146)

Megan Wilborn of Ennis (75119)

Raven Wilson of Waxahachie (75165)

Tyler Hennigan of Waxahachie (75165)

Casey Tucker of Venus (76084)

Jonathan Ramos of Lancaster (75146)

Dean’s List

Lindsay Christy of Waxahachie (75165)

Keith Williams of Lancster (75146)

Amy Ausmus of Waxahachie (75165)

