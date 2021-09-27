Fun things to do around town in October

Mirror report

As the backdrop changes from summer heat to crisp autumn air, Texans welcome fall traditions like the State Fair, pumpkin patches, and football games. Read on to learn about fall fun in Midlothian.

The Midlothian Market

· This free, open-air market, featuring food and craft vendors, continues throughout the fall.

· Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Dec. 18.

· Heritage Park, 234 N. 8th Street

· To become a vendor, email stringmealong3@aol.com.

StoryTots! at A.H. Meadows Library

· Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m.

· Free, but pre-registration is required.

· A. H. Meadows Library

· 922 S. 9th Street

· 469-856-5211

National Night Out

· Tuesday, Oct. 5, 6 to 8 p.m.

· Organized by the Midlothian Police Department, this event involves neighborhoods throughout the city to develop community-police partnerships.

· For more information, visit National Night Out | Midlothian, TX - Official Website

Wildflower Walk at Mockingbird Nature Park

· Saturday, Oct.16, 9 a.m.

· Free, no registration required.

· A 1/2 -mile guided walk led by members of Indian Trail Master Naturalists. Closed-toe shoes and comfortable outdoor clothing are recommended. Walk will be cancelled in the event of rain.

· 1361 Onward Road

Downtown Business Association Scarecrow Festival

· Oct. 15 – Nov. 6

· Heritage Park, 234 N. 8th Street

· Exhibit is free and open to the public.

· For information and scarecrow entry form (due Oct. 13), visit www.midlothiantxdba.com/scarecrow-festival

Downtown Trick-or-Treat

· Friday, Oct. 29, 4 to 6 p.m.

· Free and open to the public.

· Merchants along North 8th Street will provide commercially wrapped candy to trick-or-treaters.

· Street will be closed to traffic during the event.

Fun Fall Festival at the Midlothian Civic Center

· Saturday, Oct. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

· Private event features vendors and trick or treating at each vendor booth, activities for the kids and a costume contest at 11 a.m. for kids 12 and under! 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes will be awarded and candy for all participants!

· 224 S. 11th Street

Creekside Manor Haunted House

· Every Friday and Saturday in October 2021

· 7:30 p.m. until midnight.

· Tickets required.

· 2411 Plainview Road

· www.creeksidefright.com

· 469-471-4030

Shadow Creek Pumpkin Patch

· Oct. 2 - Oct. 31

· Saturdays, 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. and Sundays, 1 p.m. 6 p.m.

· Tickets required.

· 1530 Indian Creek Drive

· www.shadowcreekpumpkinfarm.com

· 469-612-3331