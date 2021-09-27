State of the District luncheon is Oct. 13

Mirror report

Midlothian ISD superintendent Dr. JoAnn Fey will deliver the State of the District address at the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Midlothian Conference Center. 1 Community Drive.

Also expected to be on hand are MISD board trustees and members of the MISD administrative leadership team.

Strong economic growth is tied to the quality of education options in a community. Join the Chamber as they hear the latest news and announcements from the superintendent.

The presenting sponsor is Methodist Midlothian, and other sponsorships are available. Admission is $25 for registered members, $35 for prepaid non-members and $40 for non-registered walk-in.

For more information, contact the Midlothian Chamber at 972-723-8600.