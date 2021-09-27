MHS softball sets golf fundraiser

Benefit tournament to be held Monday, Nov. 1 at Walnut Creek Golf Club

Bill Spinks
Midlothian Mirror
Midlothian High School softball players pose for their first victory selfie of the 2021 season.

The Midlothian High School Softball Boosters will hold their first-annual golf tournament to benefit the MHS softball team on Monday, Nov. 1 at Walnut Creek Golf Club in Mansfield.

Registration will begin at 11 a.m. the morning of the tournament and play will begin at noon.

Entry fees are $100 per person and $400 per team. Cost per player includes golf, dinner, course games and door prize ticket. Winners will be announced during the dinner.

Contests include a 50/50 sweepstakes, for $10 per entry or $40 for five entries. Contestants do not have to be present to win. Entries will be sold at the door or online entries are available at https://forms.gle/f11Uk3xm7gv599ou7 .

Sponsorships are also available at multiple levels. Level I (event sponsor) is $750 and includes a 4-person team and sponsorship recognition. Level II (team/hole sponsor) is $500 and includes a 4-person team and hole sponsorship. Other sponsorship level opportunities are available starting at $100.

For registration or sponsorship, contact midlothianpanthersoftball@gmail.com or call 214-707-2540. Payment will be accepted via cash, check, credit card or Venmo (@mhssoftball-boosterclub-2). Make checks payable to MHS Softball Booster.