MHS softball sets golf fundraiser

The Midlothian High School Softball Boosters will hold their first-annual golf tournament to benefit the MHS softball team on Monday, Nov. 1 at Walnut Creek Golf Club in Mansfield.

Registration will begin at 11 a.m. the morning of the tournament and play will begin at noon.

Entry fees are $100 per person and $400 per team. Cost per player includes golf, dinner, course games and door prize ticket. Winners will be announced during the dinner.

Contests include a 50/50 sweepstakes, for $10 per entry or $40 for five entries. Contestants do not have to be present to win. Entries will be sold at the door or online entries are available at https://forms.gle/f11Uk3xm7gv599ou7 .

Sponsorships are also available at multiple levels. Level I (event sponsor) is $750 and includes a 4-person team and sponsorship recognition. Level II (team/hole sponsor) is $500 and includes a 4-person team and hole sponsorship. Other sponsorship level opportunities are available starting at $100.

For registration or sponsorship, contact midlothianpanthersoftball@gmail.com or call 214-707-2540. Payment will be accepted via cash, check, credit card or Venmo (@mhssoftball-boosterclub-2). Make checks payable to MHS Softball Booster.