City P&Z OKs plan, but with conditions

The Midlothian Planning and Zoning Commission changed the zoning of a 50.46-acre property along Stout Road to a planned development during the commission’s Sept. 21 monthly meeting. However, a condition was added that some of the lots on the property must be bigger.

The property is located approximately 1,600 feet south of Plainview Road and was previously zoned as Agricultural. The site plan calls for lots that are between three-quarters and one acre in size, with 13 lots of less than an acre. A split-rail fence and a 15-foot landscaping buffer along Stout Road are also proposed.

City planning manager Marcos Narvaez said staff would recommend approval with the condition that the smaller lots be no less than one acre in size.

Narvaez told the commission the land falls within the “rural module” in the city’s comprehensive development plan, which requires a minimum of three acres per lot, but does border an area designated as “urban module medium,” which allows for denser development.

The plan is unchanged from the one the commission looked at in July. Gerald Wickliffe, an agent representing the landowner and applicant, said the plan hadn’t been changed because one of the sisters who own the property is keeping the original home and property on which it sits, and the topography of the land causes issues with one-acre lots.

Wickliffe also said a utility easement across the property causes an issue and noted that there were several other developments in town that were zoned similarly and allows lots of one acre or less. He added that losing four lots to bring the other lots up to size without a reduction in infrastructure costs would be a major financial burden.

“I’m trying to bring what I think would be a nice subdivision and a nice buffer from the heavy density just north of us to the larger tracts behind us,” Wickliffe said.

Commissioners, however, voted 5-0, with two members absent, to require the one-acre minimum as a condition of approving the rezoning.

Other items

• Minutes from the Aug. 17 meeting were approved.

• A specific-use permit for a car wash adjacent to the Walmart Supercenter on the east side of Walton Way between Avenue F and Main Street was approved after a presentation from the applicant. The Snap Clean Car Wash will be similar to a location in Ennis. A variance was requested for a fabric awning over the vacuum bays, but staff recommended that a metal awning be used in accordance with city ordinances.

• Two special exceptions were granted to a property on the northwest corner of the U.S. 287 service road and Methodist Way. The commission allowed the 7.909-acre property to be subdivided into four lots without a frontage to a public right-of-way on one lot, and allowed an exception for not meeting driveway spacing requirements. A sliver of property prevents one of the lots from fronting Methodist Way, and the lot owner recently secured an easement, city planning director Trenton Robertson said.

• A 31.387-acre property north of FM 875 between McAlpin Road and Skinner Road was zoned as a planned development. The land, which is a portion of a larger 78.022-acre tract, was recently transferred to the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in a land swap with the city of Waxahachie, and annexation was to go before the Midlothian City Council this week. A preliminary plat for the entire property was approved.

• A public hearing for a daycare center on the east end of Skye Lane was postponed. Also continued to the Oct. 19 P&Z meeting was a public hearing for a planned development for a 506.6-acre property west of the U.S. 67 interchange between U.S. 287 and Old Fort Worth Road.