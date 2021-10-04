Affordable health screenings coming to MCC

Mirror report

Residents living in and around Midlothian can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Midlothian Conference Center will host this community event on Thursday, Nov. 11. The site is located at 1 Community Circle Drive.

Screenings can check for:

- The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

- HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

- Diabetes risk

- Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

- Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit their website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Physician authorization is required. A Life Line Screening affiliated physician will provide authorization for you if you qualify.