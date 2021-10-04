Bridges BBQ Bash set for Saturday

Staff report

The 5th annual Bridges Training Foundation Bands and BBQ Bash, a community awareness and fundraising event benefiting individuals with disabilities, has been scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Ellis County Expo Center in Waxahachie.

The Bridges Band & BBQ Bash was the largest BBQ event in the state of Texas in 2019. Over 280 professional BBQ teams came in from all over the country competing for over $80,000 in prize money and points towards their national ranking.

Scheduled events include:

• Texas State Championship BBQ Cook-Off — officiated by the International BBQ Cookers Association with over 75 teams from all over the nation competing for $10,000 in prize money

• Live Music — Kadie Lynn, New Female Vocalist of the Year in 2017, East Texas Music Awards; Calamity Janes, 2017 New Band of the year 2017; and a local favorite, The Haze”

• Demonstrations — by Local Special Needs Cheer and Karate groups

• Kid Zone — Bounce Houses, Games, Workshops, Face Painting, “The Creature Teacher” and Ellis County Batman and Friends. There will be Prize Giveaways as well. The entire event is kid friendly, inclusive and free.

• Cup Cake War — Specialty shops, Individuals and Culinary Arts High School Classes competing for $1,000.00 prize package while having their delectable treats tasted and judged by celebrity chefs from the Food Channel network.

• Silent Auctions — Concert Tickets, Theme Baskets of every kind, Airline Tickets and the list goes on.

• Wine Pull — 250 bottles of various wines, you win by pulling a cork with a number that corresponds to a specific bottle. (Spoiler alert - rumor has it there may be Dom Perignon).

• 50/50 Raffle — we will be splitting the raffle money with the lucky winner.

• Raffle Prizes

This year, upwards of 3,000 people are expected to come out from all over the area to enjoy the event festivities. Learn more by visiting https://bridgestf.org/bridges-bands--bbq-bash.html and join in a fun-filled day of music, food and fun for the whole family while supporting this underserved population in our community.

Since its inception in 2012, Bridges Training Foundation (a 501-c3 non-profit) has worked with over 500 young people with disabilities and their families with a mission to elevate individuals with disabilities lives beyond limits and labels toward more independent living through education, encouragement, support — one person, one family, one community at a time.

All proceeds from this event will support Bridges Training Foundation and its four divisions: Advocacy, Workforce, Social, and Housing.