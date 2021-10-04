Help wanted: City board volunteers to serve

Mirror report

The City of Midlothian currently has 10 boards and commissions where residents can serve. The City Council invites citizens to participate in municipal government by serving on a board or commission and is accepting applications now through Oct. 31 for open positions.

Says Mayor Richard Reno, “Serving on a board is a unique opportunity to get involved in decisions that help shape Midlothian’s future.” Board appointments are made in December as the terms of current board members expire. All applicants must reside within the City of Midlothian with a few exceptions. Attendance at regularly scheduled meetings is required. Applications are considered equally based on objective criteria, such as being a resident of the City for at least six months, a qualified voter, and previous volunteer leadership experience.

The City Council's policy is to limit membership to one board/commission at a time in order to provide an opportunity for service and involvement to as many citizens as possible. Service is uncompensated. Training is available to all new appointees.

To learn more about the various boards and commissions and to complete an application, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/771/Boards-Commissions. For questions, contact the City Secretary’s Office at 972-775-3481 or email City Secretary Tammy Varner at tammy.varner@midlothian.tx.us .