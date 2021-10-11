Chamber announces board nominees

Mirror report

Each year, the members of the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce elect board members to provide leadership and oversight of the organization.

Directors are elected to serve a three-year term after which they are eligible to be elected for a second term.

At their Sept. 30 meeting, the Board of Directors approved the following nominees to serve three-year terms on the Board, from Jan 1, 2022 to Dec 31, 2024:

• Jonathan Douglass (Meta Real Estate)

• Doug Hunt (Access Self Storage)

• Michelle King (Texas Ace Heating & Air)

• Whitney Krupala (Right At Home)

• Francisco Pinto (Ash Grove)

• April Woods (Bloomfield Homes)

Per the By-Laws, additional candidates for directors may be nominated by petition bearing the genuine signatures of at least 10 current members of the Chamber. Such petition shall be filed no later than 4 p.m. this Friday, Oct 15. Petitions may be delivered in person to 513 S. 9th Street in Midlothian or by emailing Chamber CEO Laura Terhune at laura@midlothianchamber.org.

If no petition is received within the designated period, the nominations shall be closed and the nominated slate of candidates shall be declared elected by the Board of Directors at their Oct. 28 board meeting.

If a petition is received, an election will be held in accordance with the By-Laws. The votes will be canvassed and the top six vote-getters will be announced at the Oct. 28 board meeting.

For reference, these are the remaining directors:

Continuing Board Members, Terms ending 12/31/2022

Angel Biasatti (Methodist Midlothian) *Past Chair

Gerald Bonnell (Community Volunteer / VIPS)

Daniel Carnes (Lafarge Holcim)

Brad Golden (Beef O'Brady's)

Melissa Shook (The Southern Social)

Marilyn Jones (Hearts & Tails of Hope Pet Rescue)

Continuing Board Members, Terms ending 12/31/2023

Jeff Buckley (My Father's Shop)

Ricardo Del Valle Favela (Martin Marietta)

John Knight (First Financial Bank)

Sharon Price (RP Media) *Chair 2022

For more information, call Chamber CEO Laura Terhune at 972-723-8600.