City to mark Chamber of Commerce Week

Mirror report

This year, the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce celebrated 85 years of service to the community. Since 1936, the organization has been working to improve the Midlothian and west Ellis County economy by hosting a major festival, by providing training opportunities for small companies, and by promoting and supporting local businesses.

In September, Governor Greg Abbott officially proclaimed that October 18-22, 2021 is “Chamber of Commerce Week” in Texas. Signing an official resolution, Governor Abbott honored the more than 600 local chambers of commerce in Texas who "provide a critical link in the communities they serve by fostering a vibrant business environment, promoting local projects, and paving the way for small businesses to thrive.”

During this week, all of the citizens of Midlothian and west Ellis County should pause and reflect on the many contributions made to our community through the efforts of the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce.

As stated by Governor Abbott, “their work leads to stronger people, better communities, and a prosperous state we are proud to call home. The Chamber of Commerce improves your community by creating jobs, implementing beautification programs, improving education, campaigning for improved streets and highways, and stimulating industrial, commercial, and agricultural growth.

Over the last 12 months, the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce has increased its membership numbers when most other chambers were shedding Members. According to Chamber CEO Laura Terhune, “From the beginning of the COVID shutdown to reopening, this Chamber has been laser-focused on the needs of our Members and local businesses in the Midlothian area.” She added, “By providing helpful information, updates on resources and customized assistance, the Chamber was able to help many businesses to survive the pandemic and even thrive through the challenges.” Terhune concluded, “As a result of our being 100% focused on the needs of business, the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is a strong as it has ever been.”

Members of the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce and members of the Midlothian and west Ellis County region are encouraged to take a moment to celebrate and thank your chamber's staff and volunteers for all of their hard work.