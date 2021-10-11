MHS raises awareness with ‘Pink Out’

Mirror report

Midlothian High School hosted its annual “Pink Out” game in early October to increase breast cancer awareness across the community and to raise funds to battle against the disease.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and more than 280,000 women will be diagnosed with the disease each year.

The MHS Pantherettes sold pink T-shirts along with Rally Sportswear, and raised over $13,000 to support Methodist Midlothian Medical Center’s woman’s imaging services and the Tim Tebow Wish Foundation.

Hundreds of fans filled the MISD Multipurpose Stadium on Oct. 1 clad in pink shirts and displayed continued support for those in our community who have been impacted by breast cancer in one way of another.

Breast cancer is a common disease is can be very treatable, particularly when caught early. Organizers of the event hope that the support of the annual “Pink Out” game will help against the fight and will continue to reduce the fear around regular health screenings.

“With mammograms, patient self-exams and regular doctor's appointments, breast cancer can be diagnosed so much sooner and cured, allowing people to live full and active lives after their treatment”, says Katrina Birdwell, M.D., FACS, breast surgeon on the medical staff at Methodist Midlothian.