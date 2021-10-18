Midlothian family receives Flag Award

Mirror report

The Jason Menicucci family of Midlothian is the October 2021 Daughters of the American Revolution “Flag Award” recipient.

Jason has two grandfathers and a brother who are veterans. His wife Shaina also has cousins who have served.

When asked why they fly the flag, Jason said, “It is such a symbol of those that have come before us. It is my way to show my appreciation for the fact that my freedom is not free. I may not have served, but my line of work allows me to serve, as well as my wife who is serving as a nurse during this crazy pandemic. We are grateful every day for the sacrifices that our men and women are making in order to let me fly this flag.

“Most people do not know, but there are rules that you should follow in order to fly the flag. We are doing our best to teach our kids to love and respect this flag and all that it stands for. For we would not be the nation that we are without all of those that have bled so that we can fly our flag. We thank each and every family that has sacrificed in order for us to have the freedoms that we have.”