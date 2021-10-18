Trick-or-treat events offer double the fun

Mirror report

Midlothian will hold its annual Downtown Trick or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Made possible by participating businesses, the event is free to all. Businesses will set up their candy stations along North 8th Street and in Heritage Park. North 8th Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event. In the event of inclement weather, festivities will be cancelled.

Trick or Treaters will also be welcomed at A.H. Meadows Library on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Kids age pre-K through 5th grade are invited to wear costumes and get a treat at the library, located at 922 S. 9th Street inside Midlothian High School.