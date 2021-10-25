COVID-19 testing kiosk now open

Mirror report

A COVID-19 testing kiosk is now open to provide PCR tests at the Midlothian Independent School District (MISD) Multipurpose Stadium, 1800 S. 14th Street. Gate C.

Operated by Curative, the kiosk will be staffed Saturday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Nov. 4, the site will close at 3 p.m. due to a previously scheduled special event at the stadium.

Appointments are easily made through the Curative website, https://curative.com/search#9/34.05/-118.25. Walk-ups are also accepted.

When making appointments, insurance information will be requested; however, lack of insurance will not prevent testing. Either way, there will be no out-of-pocket costs.

To find the kiosk, go to Gate C, which is located on the visitor side of the stadium. Use the entrance off the U.S. Highway 287 service road, going west.

Upon arrival, a self-collected swab test kit and instructions will be provided by the attendant.

Test results will be available in 1 to 2 days upon receipt at the lab.

Tests are picked up by the lab from the kiosk once a day.

Do not eat or drink 20 minutes before visiting the kiosk.

Do not use toothpaste or mouthwash 20 minutes before visiting the kiosk.

Do not wear lipstick, Chapstick, or any other lip product.

This kiosk is made possible through a partnership with the City of Midlothian and the school district.

Informational handouts in English and Spanish are available on the City’s website at www.Midlothian.tx.us under COVID-19 (see Testing Site Information).