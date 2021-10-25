NARFE chapter to meet Nov. 9

Staff report

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Sirloin Stockade is located at 2508 W.7th Ave.(TX Hwy 31) in Corsicana.

The guest speaker for the meeting will be Dr. Julie Arteaga, Program Director for Associate Degree Nursing at Navarro College. Dr. Arteaga, Ed.D., MSN, RN, CNE graduated from Navarro College Vocational Nursing Program in 1996, from the LVN-RN Bridge Program in 2000 and has been teaching at Navarro College for 18 years. Her presentation will include the history of the nursing program, enrollment, accreditation, current nursing trends and updates and new technology recently adopted.

NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties. Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited.

For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.