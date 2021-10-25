Chamber auction to feature ‘The Voice’ winner

Sundance Head concert headlines ‘Denim and Diamonds’ fundraiser Nov. 6

Mirror report
2016 "The Voice" winner and previous "American Idol" semifinalist Sundance Head will be in concert at the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce's annual auction and dinner on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Midlothian Conference Center.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce will host their Annual Auction and Dinner at the Midlothian Conference Center.

This year, the event will also feature a live concert by Sundance Head, winner of “The Voice” in 2016. Head had previously been a semi-finalist on “American Idol.” The theme of the event is “Denim and Diamonds.”

The Live Auction will feature Dallas Cowboys tickets for Thanksgiving Day, a one-week getaway for two (2) at a hotel in the Virgin Islands, four (4) VIP Dallas Stars tickets, a one-week family retreat (up to 16 people) in Crested Butte, private plane excursion to Shreveport, a hosted weekend family vacation at Richland Chambers Lake, and more…

The evening will kick off with a beer and wine reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The Silent Auction will run from 5:30 until 9:15 and will include many items that will be perfect as Christmas gifts. The Auction will begin about 7:30 p.m. and the Concert will be from 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through Friday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. Only about 20 seats are still available, and the cost is $100 per person, including the reception, dinner and concert. Contact the Chamber at 972-723-8600 or online at www.MidlothianChamber.org.