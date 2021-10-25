Sale of Starbucks site complete

Mirror report

Younger Partners Dallas is pleased to announce it has completed the sale of an approximately 35,163-square-foot pad site located along Hawkins Run Road in the city of Midlothian. The buyer plans to develop a Starbucks. Renzo Cella of Younger Partners represented the seller, Hawkins Meadow Development.

The site is located on the south side of Midlothian Towne Crossing, a 50-acre development anchored by a 123,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace, Ross, Burke’s Outlet, Jo-Ann’s, and Ulta. Situated at the south side of the shopping center’s primary entrances, this site also provides excellent traffic counts and an increasing residential population.

