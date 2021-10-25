Sale of Starbucks site complete

Younger Partners closes on purchase of land; construction begins this week

Mirror report
A photo of the Starbucks location on Boat Club Road in northern Fort Worth was provided at the Midlothian City Council meeting last week. The Fort Worth location was presented as an analogous example of the new Starbucks store on Hawkins Run Road that was approved by a narrow 4-3 margin.

Younger Partners Dallas is pleased to announce it has completed the sale of an approximately 35,163-square-foot pad site located along Hawkins Run Road in the city of Midlothian. The buyer plans to develop a Starbucks. Renzo Cella of Younger Partners represented the seller, Hawkins Meadow Development.

The site is located on the south side of Midlothian Towne Crossing, a 50-acre development anchored by a 123,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace, Ross, Burke’s Outlet, Jo-Ann’s, and Ulta. Situated at the south side of the shopping center’s primary entrances, this site also provides excellent traffic counts and an increasing residential population.

