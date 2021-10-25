Veterans Tribute Dinner set for Nov. 11

Mirror report

Calling all Midlothianites who have served in the country’s military, you’re invited to the 12th Annual Veterans Tribute Dinner to be held on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Midlothian Conference Center.

This year’s event will be held in-person and will include a sit-down meal and time to visit and reminisce with new and old friends.

Provided free to veterans and one guest, registration is required to attend the event. Supported by the Midlothian Community Development Corporation, the annual event is organized by a committee of veterans and the Parks and Recreation Department staff.

To register, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/VeteransDinner. For questions, call 972-775-7177.