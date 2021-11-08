Legacy Oaks to honor veteran residents
Families invited for celebration on Veterans Day at senior living community on Thursday
Senior living community Legacy Oaks of Midlothian is celebrating Veterans Day in a big way. The community will have an event for veteran residents and their families at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the community. Their address is 614 South 14th Street.
There are 27 veterans who call Legacy Oaks of Midlothian home, including one female veteran.
Bristol Hospice will be co-sponsoring the celebration. They will be speaking at the event and pinning flag pins to each veteran’s lapel. Legacy Oaks of Midlothian will be presenting branch-specific certificates and flags to each veteran. A reception will follow that includes cake and drinks.
Upon visiting Legacy Oaks of Midlothian, COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.