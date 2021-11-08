Legacy Oaks to honor veteran residents

Mirror report

Senior living community Legacy Oaks of Midlothian is celebrating Veterans Day in a big way. The community will have an event for veteran residents and their families at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the community. Their address is 614 South 14th Street.

There are 27 veterans who call Legacy Oaks of Midlothian home, including one female veteran.

Bristol Hospice will be co-sponsoring the celebration. They will be speaking at the event and pinning flag pins to each veteran’s lapel. Legacy Oaks of Midlothian will be presenting branch-specific certificates and flags to each veteran. A reception will follow that includes cake and drinks.

Upon visiting Legacy Oaks of Midlothian, COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.