Local resident reappointed as state board chair

Staff report

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that John Bielamowicz of Waxahachie has been reappointed as chair of the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists.

Bielamowicz is President of Biel Partners Commercial Real Estate, and Co-founder of United States Mask. He is a member of the Real Estate Council and the North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors. In addition, he is a volunteer pilot for Angel Flight South Central.

Bielamowicz received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate from The University of Texas at Arlington. He was first appointed in 2016 by Gov. Abbott. His new term expires on Oct. 31, 2027.

John and his wife Molly Beth live in Waxahachie with their sons William and Matthew.