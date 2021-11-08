Methodist Southlake breaks ground on expanded ER

Mirror report

SOUTHLAKE — Methodist Health System broke ground last Thursday on a 4,000-square-foot expansion to the emergency room at Methodist Southlake Medical Center. The expansion will quadruple the size of the current ER, provide a larger patient waiting area, and enhance diagnostic capabilities.

”Methodist Southlake is our newest and 11th hospital here in North Texas,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Scoggin said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “This project is one of several key investments that Methodist Health System is making in Southlake this year as we work to be families’ trusted choice for health and wellness."

The much-anticipated expansion advances Methodist Southlake's journey to become a full-service, acute-care hospital, following its addition to Methodist Health System as a wholly owned facility in June 2021.

“Expanding the emergency department and growing Methodist Southlake Medical Center is important to me professionally, but it is also important to me personally.” says President and Chief Operating Officer Pam Stoyanoff, MBA, CPA, FACHE. “I have lived in Southlake for nearly 14 years now, and my husband, Mike, and I raised our kids here. I know how special this city is, and how much the families in Northeast Tarrant County deserve the compassionate, quality healthcare that Methodist provides.”

Stoyanoff also introduced Benson Chacko, FACHE, who will become Methodist Southlake’s new president in mid-November.

The expanded emergency room will be the latest step to better serve the Southlake community. The current ER will remain open to patients during the expansion, which is expected to fully open next summer.