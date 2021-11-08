Midlothian announces parade theme, holiday lineup

Mirror report

“A Storybook Christmas” has been selected as the theme for the Annual Light-Up Parade to be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. in downtown Midlothian. Additionally, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has planned an exciting lineup of holiday events to add to the merriment of the season.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m., Tree-Lighting Ceremony at Heritage Park

A brand-new Christmas tree will be unveiled during the annual ceremony, which will include the reading of the Christmas story and other activities.

Saturday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m., Southern Star Christmas Festivities at Heritage Park

Festivities will include arts and crafts booths and food vendors, Selfies with Santa, Take-and-Make crafts, letters to Santa, shopping along North 8th Street. Additionally, the event will be a Toys for Tots drop-off location.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m., “A Storybook Christmas” Light-Up Parade

The annual light-up parade will step off at Avenue B and North 8th Street and end at Avenue F and Overlook. Awards will be given to parade entries in the following categories: “Storybook Wonder” award – Best Use of Theme; “Celebration Illumination” award – Best Use of Lights; “Unforgettable Holiday” award – Most Original, and “Most Enchanted” award – Judges Overall Choice.

Friday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m., annual Merry Movie Night

Merry Movie Night will be held at Midlothian Community Park, and will feature an outdoor showing of a yet-to-be-named holiday classic.

These events are made possible by generous sponsors, including Ash Grove Cement, Earth Tones Greenery, Inc., Manna House, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, Midlothian Downtown Business Association, Texas Aces Heating & Air Conditioning, and United Rentals.

For more information, contact the Midlothian Parks and Recreation Department at 972-775-7177 or visit www.midlothian.tx.us/SpecialEvents.