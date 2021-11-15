City honors those who served

Mirror report

More than 260 veterans of all ages and their families attended the 12th Annual Veterans Day Tribute Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Among the guests was Kenneth Branscome, 92, of Midlothian. Branscome, who served as a United States Marine from 1949-1954, was recognized for being the oldest veteran at the event. Serving in Korea from 1952-1953, Branscome flew more than 60 missions.

Other long-time Midlothian residents, Robert H. and Ann Sisco, were also in attendance. The Siscos have attended the tribute event every year since its inception. Robert served as a senior airman 1st Class in the U.S. Air Force. He is also a Korean War Veteran.

Among the youngest veterans in attendance were Marissa and Dawson Frazer, who graduated from Midlothian High School in 2013. Both served in the Oklahoma National Guard while attending the University of Oklahoma and now they are both members of the Midlothian Police Department. Marissa continues to serve in the U.S. Army.

The annual event is organized by a committee of veterans and the Midlothian Parks and Recreation Department. Committee members include resident Merle Burton (Marine) and Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno (Marine), who carried the memorial wreath during the tribute ceremony, which included presentation of the flags by the Midlothian Fire Department Honor Guard, recognition of all branches of military service, and a prisoner of war-missing in action remembrance.

Other veterans serving on the committee members include Harry Conerly (Marine), Officer Jay Flowers (Air Force), and Richard Pena (Marine), member of the Midlothian School Board. Former Mayor Bill Houston also serves on the committee and attended the event with his wife Debbie. Serving as master of ceremonies for the evening was Billy King, Parks Department manager.

This year’s event was supported by the Midlothian Community Development Corporation, Heroes of Midlothian Foundation, NEMA Electric, Burton Roofing, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, Aquamatrix, and Ash Grove.

Volunteers for the event included members of Midlothian and Heritage High School Future Farmers of America, Midlothian High School Pantherettes, and Legacy DeMolay who pitched in to decorate, serve guests, and clean up. Handmade thank-you cards for the veterans were prepared by children from the Elevate After-School Child-Care program.

Veterans who would like to attend future tribute dinners should mark their calendars for Nov. 11, 2022.