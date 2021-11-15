MISD sets public hearing for Dec. 13

Mirror report

The Midlothian Independent School District has announced a public hearing will be held on Monday, Dec. 13 to present the results of the district’s evaluation of its accelerated instruction programs.

The Texas Education Code, as amended by HB 5, requires each school district to evaluate the effectiveness of accelerated instruction programs for high school students and to hold an annual public hearing to consider the results of the evaluation.

This annual public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Midlothian ISD Board Room at 100 Walter Stephenson Rd., Midlothian, TX 76065.