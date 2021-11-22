LDS Church hosts ‘Share the Light’ musical

Mirror report

To usher in a joyful season of Thanksgiving and Christmas, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites the public to an interfaith musical program, “Share the Light,” on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. The one-hour program of live music will be held at the church located at 1019 Big Stone Gap Rd., Duncanville, 75137.

The program features 12 soloists and groups performing instrumental and choral numbers as they share the spirit of the season through hymns and carols such as “O Holy Night,” “How Great Thou Art,” “The Gift,” “Away in a Manger,” “Silent Night,” and other favorites.

Those of all faiths are invited to share an evening of music as we come together to enjoy songs of thanksgiving and rejoicing.

“Our desire is to share the wonderful spirit of Christmas and Thanksgiving in music and song that will warm the heart and lift the soul,” said Mark Romney, local ecclesiastical leader for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and co-founding member of the DFW Alliance for Religious Freedom. “This program is part of our continuing effort to bring those of different faiths together to share what we have in common and promote brotherly love and kindness for all of God's children.”

Admission is free and refreshments will be available after the program.