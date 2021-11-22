Meetings set for Dec. 2 on new city building

Mirror report

The City of Midlothian is seeking input from the public to help guide the architectural design of the new City Hall and community library that were approved by voters in the May 2021 bond referendum election.

Members of the public are invited to attend a community input meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2, at City Hall at either 3 or 6 p.m. At the meetings, which should last approximately one and one-half hours, participants will be asked for their ideas about space design, layout, features, technology, inside and outside amenities for both the City Hall and library buildings. Additionally, they will be invited to give input into library programs and services.

No reservations are needed. For questions, call 972-775-3481.