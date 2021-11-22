Merry Movie Night to Feature ‘Elf’

Mirror report

Midlothian's Parks and Recreation Department has announced that this year’s Merry Movie night will feature 'Elf' on Friday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

To be held at Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street, the event will include free burger boxes provided by In-n-Out Burger while supplies last. This free event is made possible by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. Mark your calendars to join the fun. Be sure to bundle up and bring blankets and chairs.