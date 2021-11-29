Community rallies for Khloe and family

The Midlothian family is once again rallying around one of its own with a serious medical condition. This time, the community seeks to aid a sophomore at Heritage High School stricken with kidney cancer.

Earlier this month, Khloe Clark, an HHS girls’ basketball player, was diagnosed with Favorable Histology Wilms stage-3 cancer. She has already started her first round of chemotherapy and will continue treatment for the next six months.

Khloe is the daughter of CaShan and Karrie Clark, who both teach and coach in Midlothian ISD.

The Jaguar girls’ basketball program will honor Khloe on Tuesday, Dec. 14 during the first District 11-4A game of the season at home against Alvarado, which is the alma mater of both of Khloe’s parents. A “Support Squad” shirt for Khloe was created, and all proceeds from the shirt orders will go to the Clark family to help them during this time. The last day for placing a shirt order in time for the event was to be Wednesday, Dec. 1.

On Nov. 10, Khloe's parents took her to the local hospital with severe side pain. Khloe was then transferred to Cook Children's in Fort Worth, where she underwent surgery to remove her right kidney due to a softball-size tumor. Several days later, CaShan and Karrie received the news that Khloe was diagnosed with cancer.

“Khloe Clark is the bravest, strongest and kindest 15 year old who is facing a long road ahead, but will succeed and come out stronger through the journey!” said Lindsay Bass, organizer of a GoFundMe page set up for Khloe’s family as the Clarks face medical bills and hospital travel expenses.

Khloe received a port on Nov. 19 and began her first round of chemotherapy. She will receive nine cycles of chemo over the next six months, and will continue high school through her district's homebound program.

“The Clark family appreciates the continued support and prayers from their community and beyond!” Bass continued. “CaShan and Karrie are both very independent by nature and would rather help others than to be on the receiving end of support.”