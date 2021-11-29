Live nativity at Lone Star Cowboy Church

Staff report

The Lone Star Cowboy Church of Ellis County will be having its annual "Live Nativity" on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4.

On Friday the time will be from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m., and on Saturday it will be from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Families can drive through the parking lot to see the live nativity or can park to enjoy other activities for children, such as a train ride. Free hot chocolate and cider will also be served. This is a free event.

The address is 1011 East Ovilla Rd, Red Oak, TX 75154.