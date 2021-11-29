Live nativity at Lone Star Cowboy Church
Annual drive-thru event to take place Friday and Saturday with other activities for kids
Staff report
The Lone Star Cowboy Church of Ellis County will be having its annual "Live Nativity" on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4.
On Friday the time will be from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m., and on Saturday it will be from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Families can drive through the parking lot to see the live nativity or can park to enjoy other activities for children, such as a train ride. Free hot chocolate and cider will also be served. This is a free event.
The address is 1011 East Ovilla Rd, Red Oak, TX 75154.