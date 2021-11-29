NARFE chapter to meet Dec. 14

Staff report

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting at the Bella Italia Restaurant in Ennis on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Kim Holman, Executive Director of Waxahachie Care, a nonprofit food pantry and utility assistance organization in Waxahachie. Attendees are encouraged to bring food items or financial assistance to support Waxahachie Care as part of NARFE’s annual Christmas food drive.

Chapter officers will also be elected for 2022.

The Bella Italia Restaurant is located at 105 S. Kaufman St.,in Ennis, near the intersection of S. Kaufman and E. Ennis Ave.

NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties.

Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited. For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.