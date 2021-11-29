Local student inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Mirror report

Kambri Riley of Midlothian was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Riley was initiated at Texas State University.

Riley is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Additionally, the following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:

Devin Parhms of Cedar Hill at Lamar University

Kerrie Downing of Ennis at The University of Texas at Arlington

Kimberley Martin of Red Oak at The University of Texas at Arlington

Wendy Brumfield of Waxahachie at The University of Texas at Arlington

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."