Sale of downtown Lawson Buildings approved

Two landmark buildings in downtown Midlothian that were purchased by the city will soon be repurposed as part of the city’s downtown master plan.

The sale of the buildings at 211 and 301 West Main Street, known collectively as the “Lawson buildings,” was recently approved by the Midlothian City Council to a group led by Justin and Christina Crocker, owners of Earthtones Greenery. The sale price was not to exceed $3 million. The property is subject to restrictions in accordance with zoning.

The two buildings encompass a combined 44,000 square feet. In advance of the sale agreement, the council approved an urban village planned development district for mixed-use development on Nov. 9.

The city finalized purchase of the two properties in November 2020 with the intent to find a new owner to develop the space. A request for proposals this past April netted three bids for the structures from private sector developers.

In July, the City Council directed staff to enter into negotiations with Lawson District Development Group to develop the properties.

The plan is to repurpose the buildings into a mixed-use development consisting of restaurants, commercial and retail space.

The buildings have been in existence since 1956 and 1970 and formerly housed Lawson Office Furniture and Mueller Supply Company, according to the city.

City planning director Trenton Robertson said the goal of the downtown master plan is to promote infill development of the downtown area in order to revive the city center.

Robertson said without an urban village PD, the buildings would have to be torn down to comply with straight zoning. However, an urban village PD allows the historic structures to remain available for redevelopment and enhance the surrounding area.

One of the requirements of the PD is that each side of a building fronting a street must have a recreation, restaurant or entertainment use, Robertson said. The purpose of this is to reactivate the streets, he added.