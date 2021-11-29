TxDOT kicks tires on median closings

More badly-needed improvements may soon be coming to the heavily-trafficked U.S. Highway 287 through Midlothian.

The Texas Department of Transportation has a program that targets improved safety both on and off the state highway system. Recently, TxDOT officials met with Midlothian city staff to discuss what can be done to enhance safety on U.S. 287.

The issues that were discussed were at-grade crossings on U.S. 287, as well as safety lighting on both U.S. 287 and 67 and merging lanes at the 287-67 interchange.

Mike Adams, Midlothian executive director of engineering and utilities, said TxDOT’s Dallas district would like to eliminate four existing median crossings on 287 east of Midlothian Parkway. The four crossings include Clinton Lane, Primrose Drive, Robinson Road and Eastgate Road. A high number of traffic accidents and fatalities on that stretch of highway led TxDOT to propose changes.

A fully grade-separated interchange at 287 and Walnut Grove Road was completed earlier this year, eliminating an at-grade traffic signal that at times backed westbound motorists up into western Waxahachie.

If the median crossings are closed, traffic originating south of 287 wishing to travel west would be able to use the new “Texas turnaround” at Walnut Grove. No such turnaround currently exists at Midlothian Parkway, but traffic north of the highway can cross the main overpass to travel east toward Waxahachie. This option is likely to increase congestion at Midlothian Parkway, which will be a drawback until a turnaround is added there at some expense.

“From a safety standpoint, I definitely agree (with TxDOT),” Adams said. “From a convenience and mobility standpoint, it does create some issues. What I don’t want to see is the closing of the medians, (without) action taking place for frontage roads. What I’m hoping is that, if there’s support to do that, that we’re still trying to push with the state that this is a priority. The key is to get the frontage roads in place.”

Business owners on Eastgate Road recognize the hazardous condition of the 287 crossing, but address it differently.

Shawn Yarbrough, president of CPX Trucking Inc. based in Eastgate Park, said his company’s policy is never to allow his drivers to turn directly onto 287 going east. Yarbrough noted that any vehicle longer than 35 feet is breaking the law by turning immediately left because the rear of the vehicle is blocking a lane of traffic at the stop sign in the median.

“I don’t allow my trucks to make left turns,” Yarbrough said. “It’s been a really fast-changing problem. The volume of traffic today is different than it was a month ago, or two months ago, or three months ago. It’s just tremendous.”

Joe Fallis, who owns Midtech Power and Control LLC on Eastgate, differs with Yarbrough in that he says the hazard is not “a 24-hour problem” and advocates for the Eastgate crossing to stay open. Fallis, who admits his vehicles are more personal-type, said the greater hazard is with 287 traffic negotiating a hill west of Eastgate.

“The state is going to force all traffic onto city streets,” Fallis said. “I don’t know if you realize how many trucks come out of Eastgate.”

Another area of concern on the other side of town is the Lakeside Villas apartment complex that was recently built on Padera Boulevard about a mile northwest of the Main Street interchange. Adams said Midlothian ISD officials are concerned about school buses crossing over to make left turns.

If this crossover is closed, improvements will need to be made to 287, including acceleration and deceleration lanes and a place to turn around safely. Adams said these concerns will grow as the northwest side of the city develops until frontage roads are eventually completed.