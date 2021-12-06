Mid-Way board to discuss hangars

A contract for six-unit box hangars will be the main topic of discussion during Thursday afternoon’s regular meeting of the Mid-Way Regional Airport Joint Airport Board.

A contract with Don Jackson Construction will be up for discussion. The plan is for the construction of several large-capacity hangars on airport grounds for storage of aircraft.

A proposal for a safety seminar with tenants on airport flight pattern operations is also on the airport board’s agenda.

In Thursday afternoon’s meeting, the Mid-Way board will also consider acceptance of various reports and previous meeting minutes in its consent agenda.

This meeting location is wheelchair-accessible. Parking for mobility-impaired persons is available. Any request for sign interpretive services must be made forty-eight hours ahead of the meeting. To make arrangements, call the Waxahachie City Secretary at 469-309-4005 or (TDD) 1-800-RELAY TX .

Thursday’s meeting will be held in the Upstairs Common Area of Mid-Way Regional Airport, 131 Airport Dr., Midlothian at 4 p.m. The Airport Board packet is available for viewing by going to the Airport’s website, www.mid-wayregional.com.

The airport board is split between the cities of Midlothian and Waxahachie who jointly operate the airport. Members of the joint board are Drew Sambell (chairman), Alex Smith (vice chairman), Randall Porche, Nanette Paghi, Larry Huntley, Michael Williams and Jennifer Chelwick.