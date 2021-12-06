City focus group meetings set

Mirror report

The City of Midlothian is seeking input from the public to help guide the architectural design of the new City Hall and community library that were approved by voters in the May 2021 bond referendum election.

The public is invited to attend a focus group meeting listed below. Focus group participants will be asked for their ideas about space design, layout, features, inside and outside amenities for both the City Hall and library buildings.

Additionally, they will be invited to give input into library programs and services.

No reservations are needed. For questions, call 972-775-3481.

Wednesday, Dec. 8 — A.H. Meadows Library, 922 S. 9th Street (inside Midlothian High School)

10 a.m. — Parents of school-age children

2 p.m. — Home-school families

4 to 5:30 p.m. — Teens

6 p.m. — Adults

Thursday, Dec, 9 — Midlothian Senior Activity Center, 4 Community Circle (off Mt. Zion Road, next to Midlothian Conference Center)

10 a.m.