Midlothian’s Southern Star Christmas Celebration on Saturday was truly a Miracle on 8th Street.

Heritage Park overflowed with event-goers who came to enjoy an arts and crafts fair, selfies with Santa, barrel train rides, and write letters to Santa. North 8th Street was transformed into a winter wonderland with storefronts decorated for the season.

Ellis County Title Company won the Downtown Business Association’s downtown decorating contest with “A Christmas Story.” Parade-goers were treated to more than 50 entries, the Panther Regiment, Pantherettes and Royals, equestrian units, Scout troops, Sheriff’s Explorers, the Midlothian Clay Target Team, and Midlothian Tennis Association to name just a few.

Winning the Judges' Overall Favorite Award for "Most Enchanted" was Centennial Roofing's Whoville float; the Best Use of Theme "Storybook Wonder" Award went to Keller Williams Ellis County and the gang from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer; City Real Estate claimed the award for Best Use of Lights, "Celebration Illumination." Finally, the McDonald family's wild Grinch Who Stole Christmas won for the Most Original "Unforgettable Holiday" entry.

Students from throughout Midlothian Independent School District served as Grand Marshals along with Dr. JoAnn Fey, MISD superintendent.

The festivities were made possible through the generosity of sponsors Ash Grove Cement, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, Texas Ace Heating and Air, and community partners Earth Tones Greenery, Manna House, and the Downtown Business Association.