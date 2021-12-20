City Council rejects billboard request

In spite of support from a number of local business leaders, a divided Midlothian City Council threw the “off” switch on a proposal for an electronic billboard during a lengthy Dec. 14 regular semi-monthly meeting.

The “digital message center” at 1630 North U.S. Highway 67 was denied by a 3-2 vote by the councilmembers present. The request had been rejected unanimously by the Midlothian Planning and Zoning Commission in November.

The request was for a sign located on the grounds of a mini-warehouse and storage facility to be used as a billboard for off-premise concerns. A previous proposal for a billboard sign at that site was denied in 2014. The proposed height for the latest request was 35 feet, with 429 square feet of signage.

City planning director Trenton Robertson reiterated that any sign located on property within the city must be used for advertising for the business on that property. The proposed sign violates numerous city specifications and staff recommended denial, Robertson said.

Mayor Richard Reno and councilmembers voiced their concerns that allowing one new billboard in city limits would make it difficult to turn down other billboard requests in the future. Two non-conforming static billboards still exist in the city that were grandfathered-in when the city banned billboards in 2012, Mayor Pro Tem Ted Miller noted.

Storage facility owner Doug Hunt pledged that the message center would be restricted to local businesses and to public service announcements, but Robertson said there are no ordinances to that effect guaranteeing that restriction.

Midlothian Chamber of Commerce CEO Laura Terhune and others also spoke in support of Hunt and the message center.

Councilmembers Justin Coffman and Wayne Sibley were absent.

Other items

• Numerous appointments were made to various boards and commissions, including Mid-Way Regional Airport Board, Midlothian Community Development Corporation, Midlothian Development Authority, Planning and Zoning Commission, Utility Advisory Board, and Zoning Board of Adjustment. Councilmember Hud Hartson objected to not being notified of candidates and not being able to review applications. Reno replied that the information was readily available for review by any councilmember. Hartson abstained from the vote, which passed 4-0.

• A specific-use permit was granted for mini-warehouse storage uses for a 3.057-acre property south of U.S. 287 and north of Shady Grove Road, about 300 feet away from the highway. The item passed 4-1 with councilmember Walter Darrach dissenting.

• An SUP for a Gerdau Steel heat treatment facility at 3351 South Wyatt Road was approved. City planning manager Marcos Narvaez said the facility will operate 24-7 and will expand in the future to include four total buildings on site. Per staff recommendations, Wyatt Road will be improved to handle truck traffic.

• A new planned development for the 506.6-acre Westside Preserve was adopted. The new PD spells out uses for the property and cleans up some of the language in the old PD, Robertson said. The new PD reduces the amount of retail and also reduces the density of residences. Later in the meeting, the council agreed to accept a petition and call a public hearing on the creation of Westside Preserve Public Improvement District on Jan. 25.

• An urban village planned development at 417 West Avenue F was approved to allow a detached former carriage house to be used as office space. Related to this, a right-of-use license and a hold-harmless agreement were approved for 20 feet of right-of-way adjacent to the same location for parking.

• Councilmembers took no action on the methodology for a comprehensive compensation and benefits study to be performed by Ray and Associates. The council will take up the matter in a workshop after the holidays. City finance director Ann Honza said a study is performed every five years to keep Midlothian competitive in salaries.

• Mayor Reno read a proclamation honoring Methodist Mansfield Medical Center for its 15 years of service to the area.

• The approved consent agenda consisted of previous meeting minutes; a special event permit for the Cupid Shuffle 5K on Feb. 12; document imaging services for the city’s developmental services and finance records; an agreement for manhole rehabilitation services; declaration of certain property as surplus; and an encroachment on easement agreement with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC for the Ward Road water main project.

• The city’s comprehensive plan and thoroughfare map were amended to remove or change the designation of portions of Weatherford Road, Wyatt Road, Frances Lane and Skinner Road.

• Special exceptions were granted for 2010 Starwashed Drive to allow driveway access onto a major collector and allow minimum spacing requirements for driveways to be exceeded.

• A special exception was unanimously denied for the use of temporary shipping / storage containers at the Walmart Supercenter at 400 South U.S. 67.

• The city’s fiscal year 2021-2022 general funds and utility funds were amended to carry over unused balances from the previous fiscal year.

• Councilmembers OK’d a service agreement with Siddons Martin Emergency Group in Cedar Hill to secure pricing on maintenance, parts and labor for the Midlothian Fire Department.

• The creation of a seven-person Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee was discussed but no action was taken. Reno said the goal is to finalize naming requirements in time for the next Veterans Day.

• Following an executive session to discuss real estate matters, the council voted 4-0, with councilmember Clark Wickliffe abstaining, to authorize a sale agreement for properties at 211 West Avenue F and 207 North 8th Street in an amount not to exceed $1.9 million.