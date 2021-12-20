MISD announces Teachers of the Year

Mirror report

Midlothian ISD is excited to announce the 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year. These individuals were selected at each campus by their peers for innovating in the classroom, building relationships with their students, showcasing leadership on campus and fostering a positive educational environment.

2021-2022 Teachers of the Year

Lindsay Bass, T.E. Baxter Elementary

Jonathon Pollard, J.R. Irvin Elementary

Stacy Hull, Longbranch Elementary

Janine Thorne, Dolores W. McClatchey Elementary

Stephanie Daniell, LaRue Miller Elementary

Peter Lewiston, Mt. Peak Elementary

Haley Irby, J.A. Vitovsky Elementary

Elizabeth Strange, Dieterich Middle School

Danielle Hyde, Frank Seale Middle School

Dawn Richmond, Walnut Grove Middle School

David Owens, Heritage High School

Bethany Dowd, Midlothian High School

Valerie Beckwith, The MILE

“We are excited to honor these teachers and their hard work, and I would like to congratulate each of them for earning this accomplishment,” Dr. Jo Ann Fey, Superintendent of Schools, said. “We want the absolute best for all of our students, and our Teachers of the Year have gone above and beyond to serve their students, colleagues and campuses.”

MISD will recognize the Teachers of the Year this spring at its annual banquet, which is made possible by a partnership with Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. The district extends a special thank you to Methodist Midlothian for helping honor its teachers and the positive impact they have on our community.