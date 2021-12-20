MISD stadium project gets green light

Additions and renovations to MISD Multipurpose Stadium moved forward during the Dec. 13 meeting of the Midlothian ISD board of trustees as they approved a bid for the work.

Out of 11 total bids received, the board awarded a $4 million bid to Imperial Construction, Inc. of Weatherford for the stadium project. MISD director of architecture and facilities Rola Fadel said construction is projected to be complete by July 2022 in time for the next football season, but supply chain issues could cause delays.

The motion passed 5-1, with trustee Tami Tobey voting against. Tobey advocated for more spending for educational improvements across the district.

Fadel told trustees the plan for the stadium includes the construction of a new building with athletic offices, a professional development room and a locker room for officials; an outdoor area for the Hall of Honor; the replacement of all lighting with LED fixtures; the wiring of concession buildings with fiber for internet access; and HVAC work in the press box.

Alternate plans for the stadium include the replacement of the retaining wall surrounding the stadium; the addition of bleachers on either side of the video board that will add seating for up to 350 students; and the addition of a control room at the concourse level. The stadium presently seats about 8,500, MISD athletic director Todd York said.

Assistant superintendent for finance Jim Norris said the project is the final major item on a 2016 bond referendum that was approved by district voters.

Discussion centered around the professional development room, which York said would be available for use throughout the year. The original plan was for a banquet room that contained the Hall of Honor with a capacity of 300, but York said space constraints at the site limits the size of what could be built to half that number.

Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey said the district at present has few spaces that are ideal for professional development meetings, and the construction of new space at the stadium would be valuable.

Also last week, the purchase of furniture, fixtures and equipment for the Heritage High School expansion project was unanimously approved. The new academic wing will be ready for occupancy when students return from Christmas break, HHS principal Krista Tipton said. Most of the expenses will be for fine arts, in particular band equipment and uniforms as well as formal wear for the HHS choir.

All trustees except for Richard Peña were present.

Other items

• The board recognized MISD art faculty for their hard work over the last two school years.

• Norris presented results of a public survey for the use of federal stimulus money, in particular ESSER III funds, from the American Rescue Plan Act. MISD stands to receive over $16 million in total eligible grants, of which about $3.4 million has been received. In the survey, the public favored supplemental pay for staff, additional buses, air purification for open spaces and vape detectors.

• A public hearing was held on end-of-course and accelerated instruction. HHS’ Tipton and MHS principal Kalee McMullen updated the board on how at-risk students are being served by the retesting program.

• The approved consent agenda consisted of previous meeting minutes, requisitions over $50,000, budget amendments and approval of gifts and donations.

• The district continues to see low caseloads of COVID-19, trustees were told. As of the meeting, only 22 cases were active across the entire district. MISD maintains a COVID-19 dashboard on its website that is updated at 4 p.m. each school day.

• The board authorized superintendent Fey to hire contractual personnel for the first half of the 2022 calendar year.

• Lunch prices for adults were adjusted to $2.37 per meal for breakfast and $4.06 for lunch. Students will continue to receive free meals. The motion passed 4-2, with Tobey and Eduardo Gonzalez voting against. Gonzalez suggested a subsidy to reduce meal prices for teachers.

• The board voted to relinquish the district’s claim on a half-acre “struck-off” property to allow the city of Midlothian to continue to use the property as part of its waste treatment facility. Ellis County commissioners recently voted to do the same.

• The board approved the addition of career technology courses for the 2022-2023 school year through a partnership with Texas State Technical College’s North Texas campus in Red Oak. These courses include diesel mechanics, HVAC, and industrial systems.

• Following an executive session, the board voted to hire Jennifer Ellison as the district’s new chief of staff.