Social media threats alarm MISD

A wave of social media messages encouraging student misbehavior has been affecting school districts across the nation negatively since this fall, including in Ellis County.

Midlothian ISD is not alone and is taking steps to address the situation, the school’s superintendent says.

Dr. Jo Ann Fey announced last Wednesday in no uncertain terms that MISD will aggressively pursue disciplinary or even legal action against any student or outside actor behind attempts to disrupt classes within the district via TikTok or other social media vectors.

The latest threat across the U.S. involved the possibility of school shootings, which caused some schools to cancel classes for the day as a precaution.

“Districts across the state and nation are noticing an uptick in the creation of fake social media accounts challenging students to behave in ways that are inappropriate that violate the student code of conduct and at times may be criminal in nature,” Fey said. “This behavior goes way beyond ‘kids will be kids.’ And quite frankly, it is not OK.”

Fey said MISD has begun working with the Midlothian Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to identify the creators and moderators of these social media sites. Once they are identified, both campus administrators and law enforcement will take appropriate action, Fey said.

Fey also encouraged students who may have information about who is responsible for these sites to come forward.

The situation first appeared locally in September with a vandalism incident at Waxahachie High School in which 14 restrooms were damaged during one of these so-called “TikTok Challenges.”

All of the students involved were not charged because state laws passed in 2013 prohibit police officers from issuing citations against students younger than 17 who are involved in a Class C misdemeanor offense at school.

That total damage at WHS amounted to less than $300. Estimated damage greater than $10,000 would have elevated charges to a Class B misdemeanor, in which case the students involved could have been charged, Waxahachie police Lt. Chris Dickinson told the Daily Light last month.

MISD’s Fey said these anonymous websites use school names and logos falsely and often encourage kids to catalogue fights, upload inappropriate pictures and videos of themselves and others, create fear and uncertainty in children, and even threaten the lives of students and staff.

Fey urged parents to monitor their children’s social media activities and added that in coming weeks, the district will develop training classes for parents to help them navigate their children’s social media.

“Social media has added a dimension of school culture that makes conflict among students move at the speed of light,” Fey said. “A digital footprint lives forever and has serious implications for those who are creating and moderating that includes up to criminal charges.”