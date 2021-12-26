Midlothian working to improve 9-1-1 response

Mirror report

Midlothian’s 9-1-1 operators recently began using medical dispatch protocols designed to provide immediate response to callers’ needs and at the same time dispatch emergency personnel without delay.

While previous procedures limited dispatchers to obtaining the location where help was needed and a brief description of the emergency, new protocols allow them to provide instructions for treating the emergency until help arrives.

To implement the new system, Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch (NEED) operators took a 28-hour certification course to learn to respond to symptoms or incidents, using protocols based on standards published by numerous medical authorities, including the National Institutes of Health and the American College of Emergency Physicians. The protocols have been tested and revised over the last 40 years by 3,500 public safety agencies worldwide.

To implement the system, NEED worked hand-in-hand with the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) battalion of the Midlothian Fire Department, so that care will be consistent with interventions provided by paramedics in the field. While Midlothian Fire Department’s ambulance response time averages about six minutes, immediate care during those precious minutes could make a world of difference in patient outcomes and experience.

That’s where the new Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) system comes in.

“Having dispatchers able to give instructions over the phone for immediate aid could save lives, at best. At the very least, the added intervention can help callers feel less helpless to do anything while waiting for paramedics to arrive," said Kevin Cunningham, Midlothian’s EMS battalion chief.

To ensure consistency and quality, all of the EMD protocols were reviewed and approved by Midlothian’s EMS Medical Director Ketan Trivedi, MD. Trivedi works closely with fire departments throughout Dallas and Ellis counties to train paramedics and conduct monthly quality review.

According to Trivedi, EMD protocols equip dispatchers with the skills and tools to provide appropriate and rapid emergency care instructions to patients. It helps dispatchers categorize and prioritize emergency care depending on patients’ exact nature of illness.

“EMD system is a win for our dispatchers and for our patients in the community. It is a win for dispatchers as they now have enhanced training to help provide more appropriate instructions to patients that are needing guidance," Trivedi said. "It is a win for our patients in the community as they are now provided better guidance to manage their illness prior to arrival of emergency personnel at the scene.”

The system consists of computerized logic based on a caller’s answers to an operator’s scripted questions. Verbatim instructions are provided for 33 scenarios, including childbirth assistance, choking, Heimlich maneuver, troubled or stopped breathing, CPR, stroke identification, allergic reactions, chemical suicide, and more.

Although the system has been in use for many years, for a city like Midlothian that has used a more traditional approach, the new EMD system is revolutionary.

“I knew when I proposed the system that there would be some challenges to getting it implemented,” said Christine Thompson, manager of NEED. “Change is always hard."

With more than 20 years of experience in emergency telecommunications, Thompson was up for the challenge because of the benefits EMD offers citizens and staff. As a result, a budget of nearly $70,000 was invested by the city of Midlothian along with Emergency Services District #4, to acquire and install the system and train the operators.

“Having this capability is a fantastic use of our professional telecommunications staff,” said Midlothian Police Chief Carl Smith. “It reflects our drive to always find better ways to serve our citizens,” says Smith who notes MPD’s motto, “Service above self.”

Midlothian’s growth also drove the need to find better ways to serve our citizens. The Midlothian Fire Department serves a 115-square-mile response area, which includes 51 square miles within the Ellis County Emergency Services District #2, an unincorporated area of the county adjacent to Midlothian.

With a population of more than 43,000 residents, the service area includes several industrial facilities, 11 public schools, a college, shopping centers, and other businesses. It operates three fire stations, each equipped with an ambulance and staffed with 12 firefighters/paramedics per shift. All 60 Midlothian firefighters are also certified paramedics.

NEED employs 19 telecommunications operators, with a minimum of three operators assigned each shift. As would be expected, call volume can be unpredictable, but operators field approximately 1,700 calls during a normal week. This level of experience is a great asset to develop, says Thompson.

“Their experience and judgement combined with the new protocols should result in a noticeable improvement in the quality of service experienced by the public,” said Thompson.

She emphasizes that the new system changes nothing about how citizens call 9-1-1; emergency services will be dispatched just as quickly as before. She reminds callers to stay calm and speak clearly when calling 9-1-1. When the operator answers, briefly describe the emergency, such a “My baby has stopped breathing.” Provide the exact location where help is needed. Answer all questions asked by the operator and follow the operator’s instructions. Above all, do not hang up. The operator’s questions do not delay response as EMS is dispatched simultaneously.