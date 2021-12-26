COVID-19 testing kiosk expands hours

Mirror report

Daily operation hours for the COVID-19 testing kiosk at Midlothian ISD Multipurpose Stadium (Gate C) have been changed to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to the increase in demand for testing. The testing site will be closed Friday and Saturday of this week for the New Year holiday.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment, visit www.curative.com.

When making appointments, insurance information will be requested; however, lack of insurance will not prevent testing. Either way, there will be no out-of-pocket costs.

To find the kiosk, go to Gate C, which is located on the visitor side of the stadium. Use the entrance off the U.S. Highway 287 service road, going west.

Upon arrival, a self-collected swab test kit and instructions will be provided by the attendant.

Test results will be available in 1 to 2 days upon receipt at the lab.

Tests are picked up by the lab from the kiosk once a day.

Do not eat or drink 20 minutes before visiting the kiosk.

Do not use toothpaste or mouthwash 20 minutes before visiting the kiosk.

Do not wear lipstick, Chapstick, or any other lip product.

This kiosk is made possible through a partnership with the city of Midlothian and the school district.

Informational handouts in English and Spanish are available on the City’s website at www.Midlothian.tx.us under COVID-19 (see Testing Site Information).