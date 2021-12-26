National Charity League forms local chapter

Staff report

National Charity League, Inc. (NCL), the nation’s premier mother-daughter non-profit organization, announced the formation of the Southern Star Chapter. With the addition of the Southern Star Chapter, NCL now has 288 chapters across the country.

The Southern Star Chapter is open to mothers and daughters who reside in Ellis County. This chapter, combined with the 13 existing chapters in Fort Worth, brings the total number of NCL members in this area to nearly 4,000.

In addition to participating in national philanthropic initiatives, the chapter’s inaugural members will have the opportunity to choose which local organizations they will support through hands-on volunteer service hours. Daughters in 7th through 12th grade, known as Ticktockers, and their mothers, known as Patronesses, will together embark on a core program focused on philanthropy, strengthening mother-daughter relationships, cultural experiences and leadership opportunities.

Chapter President, Leslie Chandler said, “About 9 months ago, I reached out to NCL because I knew the women in this community could make an impact. I’m excited to see this come together and to know everyone and to start to make a difference in our community.”

For more information, please contact the VP of Membership at membershipsouthernstar@nclonline.org.

Established in Los Angeles in 1925, and incorporated in 1958, National Charity League, Inc. is the nation’s premier mother-daughter non-profit organization. By incorporating mission-based programming, National Charity League develops socially responsible community leaders and strengthens the mother-daughter bond through leadership development, philanthropy, and culture. National Charity League recognizes the importance of diverse perspectives and experiences to meet the needs of the communities it serves.

Currently, the philanthropic organization has over 200,000 members and alumnae in hundreds of chapters across the nation. Last year, members contributed more than 2.5 million volunteer hours to more than 6,000 local philanthropy partners and their chapters, resulting in a $68.7 million fiscal impact. National Charity League proudly celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2025.