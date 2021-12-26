County team to address sex assault

Adult survivors of sexual assault in Ellis County will soon receive added assistance through action recently taken by the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court.

Commissioners approved a resolution on Dec. 14 that created the Ellis County Adult Sexual Assault Response Team, or SART. A new law passed in the 2021 Texas Legislature mandated that counties form these SARTs, Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery said.

Montgomery said most Texas counties the size of Ellis and larger already have had these teams in place, but most smaller counties have not.

The purpose of the state legislation is to establish a team to “strengthen collaborative responses and enhance health and judicial outcomes for adult survivors of sexual assault,” Montgomery said.

Juvenile sexual assault cases are handled through the Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center, Montgomery said, but there has been no parallel service for adult victims until now. She said it is crucial that local law enforcement agencies know how to proceed when a sexual assault case occurs.

“That is the purpose of this, so we can gather protocols and procedures so we have something in place for these types of cases,” Montgomery said. “Where do we send an adult sexual assault victim in this county for an exam? We have no place in this county that can do that. They are sent to JPS (Hospital in Fort Worth) at this time.”

Members of the Ellis County SART will include herself, Montgomery said, as well as Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman and Chief Wade Goolsby of the Waxahachie Police Department. The county does not presently have a sexual assault nurse, but Dr. Elizabeth Ortiz, the vice president and chief nursing officer at Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie, has agreed to serve on the team in this role, Montgomery said.

Other members of the team who have agreed to serve include Abby Brookshire, a former Midlothian resident and a victim’s advocate who has been appointed to several state committees in regard to sexual assault. Montgomery said Brookshire will bring a victim’s voice to the team.

Jennifer Salzman, executive director of Heights Ellis County Family Resources Inc., has also agreed to volunteer as part of the SART, Montgomery said.

She said two other mandated positions still have yet to be filled. Those positions include a chief administrator or designee of a sexual assault program that provides services for the county, which Montgomery said does not exist at this time; and a behavioral health services provider operating in the county.

Montgomery said members of the team will be serving on a volunteer basis, with no budget required.