Replats on commissioners’ agenda

Staff report

The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court has announced public notices for three replats to be considered during the court’s regular Jan. 11 bi-weekly meeting.

The court will consider and act upon a plat application for Tanglewood Addition Lots 1A1 and 1A2, to create an additional lot for residential use. The property contains ± 2.7862 acres of land located on the north side of East Wyatt Road, ± 1,584 feet southwest of the intersection of Cement Valley Road and Ward Road, in the extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) of the City of Midlothian.

Commissioners will also consider and act upon a replat application for Hattie Estates Lot 2R1 & 2R2, to create an additional lot for residential use. The property contains ± 2.816 acres of land located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Bethel Road and Dunaway Road, Waxahachie.

Finally, the court will consider and act upon a plat application for Price’s Addition Lot 10R, Block D to combine lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and parts of lots 6 and 13 for residential use. The property contains ± 1.288 acres of land located on the southwest side of Davenport Street, ± 615 feet east of the intersection of Davenport Street and Derrs Chapel Road, in the ETJ of Italy.

All three replats will be presented before the Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday, Jan.11 at 2 p.m. on the second floor of the historic Ellis County Courthouse, 101 West Main Street, Waxahachie. Please direct any questions to the Department of Development at 972-825-5200, or by email at dod@co.ellis.tx.us.