County reaches settlement with law firm

The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court played a game of “Guess the Lawyer?” in their final meeting of 2021 on Dec. 28 while reaching a $5,000 settlement with a Dallas law firm in the case of a mystery member of the county’s legal team.

Following an hour-long executive session, a divided executive body saved their most contentious issue for last by voting to resolve all claims associated with the Campbell & Associates Law Firm PC. The amount relates to representation of a State Bar of Texas administrative matter.

Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery told commissioners that the county had engaged the Campbell firm last summer to represent an unnamed respondent attorney in the matter. Montgomery recommended approving the $5,000 settlement to resolve an outstanding balance of $12,634.

However, Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul Perry balked at the settlement for the unbeknownst barrister, saying he was uncomfortable with sending “the people’s tax money” to a beneficiary that was unnamed. Later in the discussion, Perry said he didn’t even know what the case relates to.

“I woke up with a start Monday morning realizing for the first time since I was sworn in in 2013, I’m being asked to issue a check on behalf of ‘Anonymous,’ ” Perry said. “I don’t think government should operate that way … If it was any of us (commissioners), our names would be in the paper.”

County Judge Todd Little agreed with Perry’s concerns about transparency, saying members of the court would not have the same benefit of privacy if they were on the hook. However, Little said the county has already spent $18,000 on the matter to date and was hopeful the $5,000 would close the book.

Because of ethical and legal guidelines, Montgomery declined to say whether the attorney in question is a current or former employee of the county. She also wouldn’t say whether the same counselor was or wasn’t an elected official, with Perry using only the past tense in his questioning. “All I can do is have a logical guess,” Perry said.

Montgomery told Perry that state bar matters are confidential and in the bar’s ethical code. She said 70 percent of all grievances or complaints that are filed are frivolous. However, this particular case had been dismissed originally but was sent back down by the appeal body, which was why the county had hired counsel.

Montgomery added that divulging the unstated attorney’s name would be a violation of ethics, which in turn would be a violation of state law.

The final vote was 3-1, with Perry casting the dissenting vote. Precinct 4 Commissioner Kyle Butler issued a statement with his “yes” vote, saying it was in the county’s interest to resolve the matter now even though he shared Perry’s sentiment.

Other items

• The consent agenda included approval of previous minutes and various reports, a surety bond for the county clerk, reappointment of members of the Emergency Service District Board for two-year terms beginning Jan. 1 and acceptance of resignations from the same board, a donation of 54 books from Matt Okorowski to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center, and several budgetary line-item transfers.

• Pulled from the consent agenda and approved separately at Little’s request was a line-item transfer of $20,000 from the contingency surplus account for election expenses. Little said more decisions in relation to election procedures will be forthcoming in January.

• The court approved a $50,000 service agreement with The Heights Ellis County Family Resources to provide a client-focused center for domestic violence intervention and prevention for the 2022 fiscal year.

• The release of a maintenance bond for the Oxford Ranch Two Phase Two and the acceptance of infrastructure were approved.

• The court OK’d the purchase of an Etnyre crack sealer in an amount of $68,656 for Road and Bridge Precinct 4; and paging system equipment and installation services from Infinity Sound for $29,713 for the Juvenile Services Department.

• One-year agreement renewals with Pearman Oil & Gas Inc. for convenience store fuel, with College Street Printing for printed forms, and with XL4U, LLC for printed forms were approved.

• Various items were listed by the court as surplus, including office furniture and obsolete cellphones. Other items from Precinct 3 were declared as salvage.

• Commissioners approved a new indigent burial and cremation policy. Assistant county attorney Rebecca Lundberg said a written policy did not exist, and procedures were based on a minute order approved within the last 10 years.