One generation assisting another: Legacy Oaks residents donate to Manna House

Mirror report

Senior living community Legacy Oaks of Midlothian is giving back to kids in need by donating wish-list items to Manna House, a local outreach organization that coordinates giving Christmas gifts to families in need.

On Dec. 20, residents of Legacy Oaks of Midlothian turned in almost 40 angel tree gifts to Manna House. The residents purchased the items on the cards for kids from 9 months to 17 years old.

The idea occurred to Kelsy Woolheater, Independent Living Activities Director, when she was on a grocery store outing with the residents. When she looked at the angel tree inside the store, she thought, ‘the residents love to give back to their community. What better way than to call around and see who has angels in their area?’

Angels are kids in need of specific items within the Manna House program. The families fill out angel cards with the items requested.

Kelsy called Manna House, visited their headquarters to pick up the angel cards, and sent out a flyer to all the residents to give them the details.

“Looking at some of these things these children asked for has put things into perspective,” says Kelsy. “At 8, I was asking for toys and candy, but these children were asking for socks and underwear.”

Within two to three days the gifts started coming in. The community ended with a total of 40 angel tree gifts between residents and staff.

Legacy Oaks of Midlothian’s address is 614 S 14th St. Midlothian, TX 76065.